La Crosse man charged with selling drugs out of his business

David Meier, 30, of La Crosse was charged Friday with delivery of fentanyl and maintaining a drug trafficking place, both second and subsequent offenses; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotic drugs, all as repeaters.

According to the criminal complaint, police on May 26 sent a confidential informant (CI) to a building in which Meier was present. The CI was able to purchase fentanyl from Meier.

On June 15, Meier was "involved in trouble" outside the police department and gave police a false name. Officers located a baggie of heroin/fentanyl in Meier's pocket. Meier was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for possession of fentanyl.

Police entered a building Meier was renting for what he identified as his business. On the premises were a meth bong, scale, straw and tinfoil. A safe contained Narcan and credit cards, per the criminal complaint.

Police received a search warrant to access Meier's Facebook page, which the CI said Meier used to facilitate drug transactions. The report states, "It was evident that he was selling drugs out of his business and to numerous different people. "

Meier has prior convictions including possession of a firearm, manufacturing and delivering methamphetamine, and disorderly conduct.

Judge Elliot Levine set a $5,000 signature bond.

