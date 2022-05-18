 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse man charged with selling methamphetamine

Daniel J. Halverson

A 61-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

Daniel K. Halverson was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of delivery of methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police arranged with an informant to purchase 8.8 grams of methamphetamine from Halverson for $240 during a controlled buy May 12. Police maintained surveillance on Halverson after the transaction, and he was arrested a short time by a Wisconsin State Patrol officer.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Emily Ruud asked for a $10,000 cash bond. She said Halverson has a previous drug history and had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant at the time of his arrest. She also said the state had a "strong case" against Halverson, which makes him a flight risk.

Judge Gloria Doyle agreed and set Halverson's bond at $10,000. His next court date is a May 27 preliminary hearing.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

