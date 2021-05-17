 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse man charged with seventh OWI
0 comments
top story

La Crosse man charged with seventh OWI

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 44-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony seventh-offense drunk driving. Jason A. Palahniuk was also charged with seventh-offense operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content.

According to the criminal complaint, West Salem police were alerted May 16 to a man asleep at the wheel with the engine running. Police found the running vehicle with its lights on parked at the corner of Leonard and Elm streets around 2 a.m.

The complaint says Palahniuk was in the driver's seat with his head drooped. An officer knocked loudly on the driver's side door but was unable to rouse Palahniuk until a second try. The officer reported that Palahniuk had glassy, bloodshot eyes and was swaying back and forth. The officer also noted a faint odor of intoxicants.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The officer ordered Palahniuk to exit the vehicle. He reportedly told the officer "I'm not driving" before complying with a second request to exit. The complaint says Palahniuk relied on the car door to stay upright and nearly fell forward onto the officer. Palahniuk reportedly told the officer "this will be seven" while continuing to argue that he wasn't driving.

Palahniuk agreed to a preliminary breath test, which recorded a blood-alcohol level of .203. Police obtained a warrant for a blood test.

Judge Scott Horne released Palahniuk on a $10,000 signature bond with conditions that he not drive or consume alcohol. Horne said he expected the District Attorney's office to request a cash bond but also noted that it was Palahniuk's first drunk driving charge in six years. His previous offenses occurred in Buffalo, Trempealeau and Eau Claire counties, along with three offenses in Minnesota.

Here are some tips for pickpocket prevention.
Jason A. Palahniuk

Palahniuk

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 17

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News