La Crosse man charged with seventh OWI

A 44-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony seventh-offense drunk driving. Jason A. Palahniuk was also charged with seventh-offense operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content.

According to the criminal complaint, West Salem police were alerted May 16 to a man asleep at the wheel with the engine running. Police found the running vehicle with its lights on parked at the corner of Leonard and Elm streets around 2 a.m.

The complaint says Palahniuk was in the driver's seat with his head drooped. An officer knocked loudly on the driver's side door but was unable to rouse Palahniuk until a second try. The officer reported that Palahniuk had glassy, bloodshot eyes and was swaying back and forth. The officer also noted a faint odor of intoxicants.

The officer ordered Palahniuk to exit the vehicle. He reportedly told the officer "I'm not driving" before complying with a second request to exit. The complaint says Palahniuk relied on the car door to stay upright and nearly fell forward onto the officer. Palahniuk reportedly told the officer "this will be seven" while continuing to argue that he wasn't driving.

Palahniuk agreed to a preliminary breath test, which recorded a blood-alcohol level of .203. Police obtained a warrant for a blood test.