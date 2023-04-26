A 36-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after an alleged violent assault of a woman Oct. 4, 2022.

Marsean A. Shines was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of third-degree sexual assault and strangulation/suffocation and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told La Crosse police that Shines assaulted her during a jealous rage inside a La Crosse hotel room. She said Shines punched her in the head, face and body, called her vulgar names and threatened to kill her. She said Shines pulled her pants down and sexually assaulted her before punching her again with a closed fist.

The woman said Shines then placed both hands around her neck and strangled her, which caused her to pass out. She told police she screamed at one point and that it may have been heard by the front desk. Police later interviewed a hotel employee, who said the woman had a lump on her forehead. The employee arranged to give the woman a ride to New Horizons.

An arrest warrant was issued April 11 for Shines. He was taken into custody April 24 and booked on a $5,000 cash bond. He has a bail hearing set for April 28 and a calendar call set for May 8.