Subscribe for 33¢ / day

A 20-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.

Courtlandt Canady

Canady

According to the complaint, Courtlandt J. Canady, 20, of 816 Adams St. was at a party early Sunday morning in La Crosse where he received a citation for underage drinking. He was staying at the house where the party was held, and the victim awakened on the couch to find Canady performing oral sex on him.

During a police interrogation, Canady admitted to the assault, saying repeatedly that he should not have been drinking and that he “needs help,” according to the complaint.

He was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with first-degree child sexual assault, or sexual intercourse with a child younger than 13.

Canady was being held in the county jail on a $2,500 cash bond. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. Aug. 29.

+49 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in August
0
0
0
0
0