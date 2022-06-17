La Crosse man charged with sexual assault, strangulation

A La Crosse man appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday after a victim was left injured after being suffocated and sexually assaulted.

Corey Spencer, 25, of La Crosse was charged with second degree sexual assault; burglary of a building or dwelling; false imprisonment; criminal damage to property; strangulation and suffocation; and misdemeanor battery.

Per the criminal complaint, 911 operators received a call Thursday from a woman who was "hysterical." Police found the victim outside a residence, "crying and frantic."

The victim told police that on June 11 Spencer came to her residence and appeared intoxicated. After learning the victim had no marijuana, Spencer became violent, pushing the victim and squeezing her neck with his arm until she vomited and lost consciousness, per the complaint. The victim had lacerations on her arm.

On Thursday, prior to the victim calling police, Spencer pushed an air conditioner out and entered through the window. Spencer sexually assaulted the victim while holding a potentially sharp object to her neck, the complaint states.

Spencer attempted to prevent the victim from calling 911 and fled when she was able to make the call.

Police found Spencer outside his place of work and arrested him. Judge Elliot Levine set bond at $2,500 cash.

