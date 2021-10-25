La Crosse man charged with sexual assault

A 22-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault. Davidlee S. Godfrey faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint, a 16-year-old told police that Godfrey entered her bedroom during the early morning hours of Oct. 21, ripped off her clothes and assaulted her. She said Godfrey stopped after she kicked him. She said she then covered up with a blanket and tried to fall back asleep.

Later in the morning, the 16-year-old told police she asked Godfrey if she could borrow his car. She then drove to a friend's house and called police. Godfrey later reported the vehicle as stolen.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence, and multiple items were taken as evidence.

Godfrey was arrested at his place of employment and reportedly told police, "I think I want a lawyer."

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Danielle Kranz requested a cash bail of $10,000 for Godfrey.

"He already has an extensive criminal history ... and he faces considerable exposure on this matter," Kranz said.

Public defender Thomas Rhodes asked for a signature bond or lower cash bond. He said Godfrey works only 33 hours a week and doesn't have the resources to post a high bail. Rhodes also said Godfrey has no out-of-state connections and isn't a flight risk.

Judge Gloria Doyle set cash bail at $5,000 with a provision that Godfrey have no contact with anyone under 18.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

