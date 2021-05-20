 Skip to main content
La Crosse man charged with sexually assaulting child
La Crosse man charged with sexually assaulting child

Dashawn Riley-Chambliss

Riley-Chambliss

A 22-year-old La Crosse man faces up to 60 years in prison for allegedly raping a child under 13. Dashawn Riley-Chambliss was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to the complaint, a girl told La Crosse police that Riley-Chambliss violently assaulted her between December 2018 and July 2020.

Police interviewed Riley-Chambliss May 5. He denied the charges and said the girl wasn't telling the truth because she wanted him out of the house.

Riley-Chambliss contacted police May 12 and asked to take a lie detector test to clear his name. He arrived a short time later at the police station, where he was arrested and transported to the La Crosse County Jail. He is free on a $5,000 signature bond from a previous case and has a preliminary hearing set for May 27.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

