Eric T. Converse of La Crosse was charged Wednesday for repeated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child younger than 16 years old, exposing himself, and lewd and lascivious behavior, according to La Crosse Circuit Court.

A woman reported Converse to Shelby police Nov. 23 after finding out he’d exposed himself to one of her two children, according to the complaint.

The woman has known Converse, 24, of 5631 W. Hwy. 33 No. 1, since 2008.

Police also interviewed her other child, who said Converse performed sex acts, sent pictures and videos exposing himself and performing sex acts via Facebook Messenger, asked for nude photos and had sex once in Converse's car, according to the complaint.

Converse asked for sexual favors about 50 times over the years when he was visiting, according to the complaint.

