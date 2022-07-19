La Crosse man charged with sixth-offense drunk driving

A 61-year-old La Crosse man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with sixth-offense drunk driving.

Anthony B. Guzman was also charged with sixth-offense operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content. Both charges are felonies.

According to the criminal complaint, Guzman made an unsafe turn at the corner of Cass Street and 5th Avenue South during the overnight hours of July 18 and forced a La Crosse patrol officer to suddenly hit the brakes. The officer conducted a traffic stop and observed that Guzman had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

The complaint says Guzman showed multiple signs of intoxication during a field sobriety test. He refused to take a preliminary breath test, and police obtained a warrant for a blood draw.

Guzman has five previous drunk driving convictions, all between 2005 and 2010. The first is from Sparta Municipal Court; the others are from La Crosse County.

Guzman is free on a signature bond. His next court appearance is a July 28 calendar call.