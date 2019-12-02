La Crosse man charged with slapping police officer

A La Crosse man was arrested over the weekend after he was accused of hitting an officer in the face Saturday morning.
Alexander Mitchell, 26, was charged Monday with battery to a law enforcement officer, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct, all as a repeat offender.
According to the complaint, Mitchell asked a woman for a ride outside the La Crosse County Justice Center at about 5 a.m. Saturday and then followed her to the building when she said no. The woman reported the strange interaction, and a La Crosse police officer went to check out the area.
The officer found Mitchell walking at the intersection of Fourth and Main streets. Mitchell walked toward the officer in a state of “excited delirium” but didn’t say anything, according to the complaint. When the officer asked him questions, Mitchell began walking away.
“The male then made a weird gesture and a high-pitched grunt and jumped in the air,” according to the police report. Mitchell tried to walk away and was stopped when the officer grabbed his arm. Mitchell responded by slapping the officer across the face, according to the complaint.
The officer then took him to the ground and arrested him, taking him to a local hospital
Mitchell has eight open cases in La Crosse County, which include methamphetamine and theft charges.
Judge Ramona Gonzalez raised concerns about Mitchell’s apparent drug problem during his appearance Monday, saying she could not let him out into the community without a plan for drug treatment in place.
“Mr. Mitchell needs help. Given the facts of this particular case, to have him at 5 in the morning looking for a ride to the Walgreens and not able to take direction from law enforcement, indicates there is a problem,” Gonzalez said.
Mitchell’s attorney Michael Hughes requested a $100 cash bond, arguing that the amount was significant for Mitchell, who has no income. He said that despite Mitchell’s many open cases, he consistently appears in court.
“The purpose of bond is to make sure he’s here and it’s 5 o’clock in the morning and here he is,” Hughes said.
Gonzalez said she also needed to take the safety of the community into account.
“If he’s somewhere we can put him on house arrest, hopefully we can keep him out of the community and out of the jail,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez ordered Mitchell pay $100 to Justice Support Services for a previously lost GPS monitoring device, but agreed to let him sign a $2,500 signature bond if that payment is made on the condition Mitchell submit to house arrest and drug testing.
Alexander Mitchell
Bret Richert
Michelle Winn
Richard Sweeney II
Richard L. Sweeney II, 54, Onalaska, was charged Nov. 26 with felony bail jumping. Sweeney violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol Nov. 15, according to the complaint.
Brandon Hoffman
Joshua Tischer
Marci Johnson
Dominique D. Gordon
Lazaro Lemagnes
Bruce Collins
Alexis Powell
Cydney Jelen
Cydney R. Jelen, 26, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 21 with uttering a forgery, theft of movable property and fraudulent use of a credit card. Jelen took $500 from a woman in the spring, used a man’s debit card to spend $2,000 on Amazon over the summer and forged two checks in September, according to the complaint.
Tyler Peterson
Rory Deer Jr
Kanong Vang
Jamie Kirby
Jamie L. Kirby, 28, West Salem, was charged Nov. 19 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of cocaine. Kirby had heroin and cocaine Nov. 1 when she was the passenger in a car pulled over for an illegal tint, according to the complaint.
Jeremy Breidel
Peng Lor
Shakur Clayton
William Kraus
John Irvin
Luis A. Jimenez
Luis A. Jimenez, 32, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with felony bail jumping. Jimenez violated terms of a previous bond Nov. 8 by consuming alcohol, according to the complaint.
Neal Jensen Jr
Patrick G. Berger
Patrick G. Berger, 29, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood, felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft. Berger was pulled over Nov. 12 in downtown La Crosse for driving erratically and failed several field sobriety tests, according to the complaint. A search of his vehicle revealed heroin and a glass pipe. Berger also stole a car battery Oct. 29 from Walmart, according to the complaint.
Caleb Crocker
Katie McCune
Katie R. McCune, 41, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 14 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeat offender. McCune had methamphetamine in her purse Nov. 5 when she was arrested and cited for retail theft, according to the complaint.
Nicholas Balint
Dale Peterson Jr.
Dale B. Peterson Jr., 69, Bangor, was charged Nov. 14 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Peterson was pulled over Nov. 7 for deviating in his lane and admitted to drinking, according to the complaint.
Lavon Liggins
Samantha Sordahl
Tyler Peterson
Tavier Holling
Robert Stach
Eric Mathison
Laura M. Raymond
Trevor Mitchell
Nemo Yang
Nemo Yang, 22, Holmen, was charged Nov. 6 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A backpack with 0.09 grams of meth and several meth pipes were found under Yang’s seat during an Oct. 30 traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Stevon Thompson
Terry Muns
Leonard Larson
Angelica Pitzer
Anjelica L. Pitzer, 32, Wauzeka, Wis., was charged Nov. 5 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitzer had a straw with meth inside and hundreds of syringes when she was arrested Nov. 4 for taking $157.35-worth of items from the La Crosse Walmart, according to the criminal complaint.
Jacob Stanles
William Johnson-Wright
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
