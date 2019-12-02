La Crosse man charged with slapping police officer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Judge Ramona Gonzalez raised concerns about Mitchell’s apparent drug problem during his appearance Monday, saying she could not let him out into the community without a plan for drug treatment in place.

“Mr. Mitchell needs help. Given the facts of this particular case, to have him at 5 in the morning looking for a ride to the Walgreens and not able to take direction from law enforcement, indicates there is a problem,” Gonzalez said.

Mitchell’s attorney Michael Hughes requested a $100 cash bond, arguing that the amount was significant for Mitchell, who has no income. He said that despite Mitchell’s many open cases, he consistently appears in court.

“The purpose of bond is to make sure he’s here and it’s 5 o’clock in the morning and here he is,” Hughes said.

Gonzalez said she also needed to take the safety of the community into account.

“If he’s somewhere we can put him on house arrest, hopefully we can keep him out of the community and out of the jail,” Gonzalez said.