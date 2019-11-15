A 44-year-old La Crosse man was charged Friday after he was accused of soliciting sex from a 15-year-old girl using a social media app.
Troy A. Goodno was charged with attempted sexual assault of a child under 16 and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
An investigator with the Coulee Region Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children task force set up a fake account July 24 on the social media platform Whisper, posing as a 15-year-old girl and posting a meme of a cat with the words: “Just throwing it out there, I’m down for anything tonight.”
According to the criminal complaint, the investigator received a private message from someone with the username “0 F’s to Give!” and the conversation continued for several days, becoming increasingly sexually explicit over the next few days. The person continued to message the investigator he believed was a teenage girl and asked for her address.
A van driven by Goodno was seen driving past the address given to 0 F’s to Give while the user messaged the investigator, accurately describing the residence, according to the complaint. The user also asked to pick up the child and bring her to his home the following week.
Police secured a warrant and learned that the IP address and cellphone used by the Whisper account matched Goodno’s home, according to the complaint.
Goodno was arrested Nov. 4 and is out on bond.
