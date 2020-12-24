 Skip to main content
La Crosse man charged with soliciting teen for prostitution
Chad Longway

Chad Longway

A 46-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with soliciting sex from a minor.

Chad T. Longway faces felony charges of soliciting a child for prostitution and exposing a child to harmful material.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother of the teen-ager contacted La Crosse police Oct. 6 after the teen showed her explicit text messages sent by Longway, who lives in the same neighborhood. The teen was referred to Longway for possible yard work, but the teen said Longway's messages got "weird." Longway reportedly texted that he needed a "life partner" and implied that he would pay the teen $1,000 in exchange for sex.

The mother and teen agreed to let police take over the teen's online account. An undercover officer contacted Longway and reportedly exchanged multiple sexually explicit messages in which Longway was aware of the teen's underage status. The complaint says Longway repeated his offer to pay for sex and shared a sexually explicit photo of an adult male.

Longway was arrested Dec. 15 and has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 14.

