A La Crosse man is facing felony domestic abuse charges after he was accused of stabbing another man with scissors while he slept.

Taylor Gile

Gile

Taylor S. Gile, 24, of 1900 S. Seventh St., No. 202, was charged Friday with two counts of disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon, substantial battery and misdemeanor battery in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Gile was arrested Thursday after a domestic violence incident left another man seeking medical attention.

The victim told police he was sleeping on the couch when he was awakened by Gile attacking him with a pair of large black scissors and saying, “I want you to die,” according to the complaint. The man put his hands up over his head, and Gile stabbed his right hand. He said he did not want to pursue charges against Gile and wanted him to receive help.

The victim also said Gile had attacked him with scissors before on July 24, according to the complaint.

Gile was taken into custody without incident and a preliminary breath test showed he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.31 percent while being booked into the La Crosse County Jail. He was released Friday on a $5,000 signature bond, with the conditions of no contact with the victim and no alcohol, and that he comply with Justice Support Service testing and with a GPS exclusion zone.

