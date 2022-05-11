La Crosse man charged with stalking, criminal trespassing

A La Crosse man was arrested after two incidents of domestic abuse.

Samuel Arentz, 21, was charged Wednesday with stalking, disorderly conduct, and misdemeanor bail jumping-no contact, all with a domestic abuse enhancer, in addition to criminal trespassing and resisting an officer.

On March 14, officers were dispatched to the Salvation Army for a domestic dispute. Arentz told officers the dispute was only verbal, but that the previous night he and the victim had been violent with each other. Arentz stated the victim was hitting and kicking him, and “to defend himself” he pinned the victim down, per the police report. Officers observed no injuries on Arentz’s body.

The victim told police Arentz hit them and they hit back to stop him. The victim had a bruise on their shin.

The victim, according to the report, responded ‘yes’ to questions including whether Arentz had ever threatened to kill them; if he had tried to choke or strangle them; if he has left threatening messages or spied on them; and if he tried to control their daily activities.

Officers arrested Arentz for the March incident, and he was taken into custody again on May 10 after an additional incident.

On Tuesday, an individual asked officers to conduct a welfare check on the victim. Arentz had entered the residence of the victim without permission and was hiding in a closet, per the report. Arentz left out a window, fled to the woods and scaled a fence before he was handcuffed.

Arentz was given a $5,000 signature bond and a no contact order.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

