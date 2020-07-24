La Crosse man charged with stalking, domestic abuse after leaving threatening messages, calling ex over 100 times in a week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was charged with multiple counts of domestic abuse Friday after stalking an ex-girlfriend, calling her more than 100 times and leaving dozens of threatening messages last fall.

Todd Mitchell, 46, of La Crosse appeared in La Crosse County Intake Court July 24 on charges of stalking and disorderly conduct, both with domestic abuse enhancers, and computer messaging (threatening injury or harm).

On Oct. 10, 2019, the ex-girlfriend of Mitchell called police to report he had called her more than 100 times using 20 to 30 different phone numbers in the span of several days, in addition to leaving voicemails and sending text messages stating, "You're going to die, (expletive)," and profanity-laden tirades, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim stated Mitchell had also called her son to try to talk to her, and that she had been attempting to block the calls from the various numbers.

The victim told officers she was afraid of her ex and that he had previously threatened she would "pay" if she called police, and that if officers tried to arrest him they "would have to shoot him," according to the complaint.