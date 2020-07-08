La Crosse man charged with stalking while on probation for stalking

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was accused of stalking a woman shortly after he was released from prison for stalking the same victim.

Brian E. Baradic, 51, was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with stalking within seven years of a previous stalking conviction and as a repeat offender.

The woman told police June 23 that Baradic called her five times within 16 minutes, texted her several times, then tried to add both her and her daughter on Facebook, according to the complaint.

Baradic was recently released from prison into an Eau Claire treatment facility after he was convicted last year on two charges of stalking the same woman. As part of the rules of his supervision, he is forbidden from having a phone or using Facebook; however, he was able to borrow a phone from someone else, according to the complaint.

Baradic was arrested July 1 for violating his probation and admitted to investigators that he contacted the victim despite knowing it was wrong.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez granted Baradic a $2,000 signature bond, noting that he was being held in the La Crosse County Jail for violating his probation. He is scheduled to be back in court July 21.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

