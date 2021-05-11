La Crosse man charged with stealing car, electronics during break-in on Pine Street

A La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday with five felony counts after entering a Downtown residence last month and stealing items, including a vehicle.

Jason L. Basterfield, 34, was issued a $2,500 cash bond by Judge Todd Bjerke during his initial court appearance, with conditions of having no contact with the victims.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a 911 call reporting a burglary at a residence on the 1300 block of Pine Street.

A female roommate was asleep in the apartment when she heard things being knocked over in the living room. She initially believed it was one of her roommates, but after the noises continued, she suspected someone had broken in and woke her boyfriend. After waking, the boyfriend reported seeing a light being flashed under his door.

"He could see what appeared to be an LED light under the crack of his door, making a sweeping motion like someone was looking for something," the criminal complaint states.

About five minutes later, the two heard tires squealing into the street, and then walked into the living room where the main door was "wide open" and a lamp knocked onto the floor.