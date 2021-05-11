La Crosse man charged with stealing car, electronics during break-in on Pine Street

A La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday with five felony counts after entering a Downtown residence last month and stealing items, including a vehicle.
Jason L. Basterfield, 34, was issued a $2,500 cash bond by Judge Todd Bjerke during his initial court appearance, with conditions of having no contact with the victims.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a 911 call reporting a burglary at a residence on the 1300 block of Pine Street.
A female roommate was asleep in the apartment when she heard things being knocked over in the living room. She initially believed it was one of her roommates, but after the noises continued, she suspected someone had broken in and woke her boyfriend. After waking, the boyfriend reported seeing a light being flashed under his door.
"He could see what appeared to be an LED light under the crack of his door, making a sweeping motion like someone was looking for something," the criminal complaint states.
About five minutes later, the two heard tires squealing into the street, and then walked into the living room where the main door was "wide open" and a lamp knocked onto the floor.
Another roommate then called the police shortly after the incident. In total, the roommates reported that at least two PlayStation 4 consoles, a gaming monitor, and a 2011 Toyota Camry had been taken.
Police took DNA swabs at the scene from the main entry door, power cord to the gaming system and chest freezer, and located the LED light used near the electronic set-up, which all roommates stated was not theirs.
Officers then reviewed video surveillance from the 1400 block of Pine Street, which was motion activated, and noticed at around 4:50 a.m. a truck going westbound through the alley to the 1300 block, behind the residence. Around 5:30 a.m., the Camry and the truck then exited the alley and traveled eastbound, where police saw them travel to West Avenue then Lang Drive through other surveillance.
On May 2, police received a report of another attempted entry associated with the same truck reviewed on the surveillance footage from April 27, and connected the vehicle with Basterfield.
The criminal complaint also states that officers searched Leads Online and discovered that Basterfield had pawned a PlayStation 4 and several accessories and a 500 GB video game console at Pawn America in Rochester, Minnesota, on April 30.
On May 10, the complaint states, an officer spotted the stolen Camry at the West Avenue Kwik Trip around 1:30 a.m., and had recalled an officer spotting Basterfield operating it earlier in the shift.
The officer then saw Basterfield and a woman exit Kwik Trip, notice the squad car and begin to walk away. The officer approached the couple and began questioning them.
Basterfield told officers that he had recently purchased the car from someone on Pine Street and denied participating in a burglary.
The officer then arrested Basterfield, confiscating a gem baggie of methamphetamine on his person, as well as a driver's license, birth certificate, marriage license, vehicle title and more from an apparent previous theft victim.
Basterfield told police that there was drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Upon searching, officers found a gem baggie containing percocet, two meth pipes, a circular saw, a light, a folding sawhorse, an 18-20 inch TV, marijuana and other paraphernalia.
Basterfield specifically faces five felony counts for burglary, taking and driving a vehicle without consent, two bail jumping offenses, and possession of methamphetamine, as well as a misdemeanor offense for possessing an illegally obtained prescription.
According to officials during his initial appearance Tuesday, this is Basterfield's fifth criminal case.