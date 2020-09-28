La Crosse man charged with stealing car

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 23-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Court Circuit Court with auto theft.

Kong Yang faces felony charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possessing an illegally obtained prescription drug.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Sept. 24 to a Liberty Street address in La Crosse, where a man said his 2015 Lexus GS 350 had been stolen. He told police he had left the vehicle unlocked with his keys inside a gym bag.

The next day, police responded to a report of a gray Lexus with no rear license plate southbound on Hwy. 16. A witness told police the vehicle was "flying" and weaving in and out of traffic. The witness was aware the vehicle was stolen after reading a La Crosse Police Department Facebook post.

Police caught up with the vehicle on Losey Boulevard South, where it was traveling 40 mph in a 25 mph zone. The driver, identified as Kong, turned westbound on Mississippi Avenue and immediately pulled over after the officer activated emergency lights. Kong complied with police orders to exit the vehicle and was arrested without incident.