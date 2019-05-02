Try 3 months for $3

A La Crosse man was charged Thursday in connection with the theft of about $60,000 from his elderly father over the course of almost a year.

Scott Paisley, 51, was charged with theft (business setting over $10,000) in La Crosse County Circuit Court after Trempealeau County Adult Protective Services reported possible fraud involving one of Marinuka Manor Nursing Home's elderly residents to La Crosse police, according to the complaint.

Paisley was given power of attorney to his father after his father fell in the garage of his West Salem home September 2016, according to the complaint.

From September 2016 to June 2017, Paisley stole about $60,000 and sold his father's trailer for about $17,000, according to the complaint.

Paisley paid about $1,000 for medical and real estate benefits for his father, and paid the nursing home only $8,000 over the course of about 7 months, leaving an outstanding bill of over $34,000, according to the complaint.

This leaves about $60,000 unaccounted for.

According to the complaint:

Paisley told police he didn't have receipts to document the purchases, withdrawals and deposit.

Paisley also said his father told him to take money out of his account but put it back when he could.

When police asked him if he deposited the money back into his father's account, Paisley said, "Oh, there should be deposits in there. I have no idea," according to the complaint.

Paisley was charged in December 2018 with theft and signed a signature bond.

+3 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in May

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.