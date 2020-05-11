You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse man charged with stealing woman's federal stimulus check, hitting man with pistol
A La Crosse man was charged Monday after he was accused of taking a woman’s government stimulus money and hitting a man with a pistol.

Caleb M. Crocker, 22, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with armed robbery, battery and felony bail jumping in connection to the May 6 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman went to Walmart in Onalaska to cash her check May 6, and Crocker and two other men followed her there and back, helped bring in her groceries and hung out at her home.

One of the men accused the woman’s boyfriend of having a stolen necklace, and the two started to fight. Crocker is accused of hitting the boyfriend in the head with a pistol, according to the complaint. Crocker demanded the money, and the woman handed it over.

Crocker is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond and probation hold.

At the time of the incident, Crocker was out on bond after he was charged last year with strangulation and suffocation and battery.

Crocker has previously been convicted of battery or threat to law enforcement officer, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, criminal damage to property, theft and bail jumping.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

