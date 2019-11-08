A La Crosse man is accused of beating and choking a woman in his vehicle, and of running over her foot as she tried to escape.
Jaquil L. Madison, 25, appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Friday.
Madison is charged with strangulation and suffocation, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, driving with a revoked license and misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
About 11 a.m. Oct. 26, Madison was driving himself and a woman from La Crosse to Holmen. The pair started arguing, and Madison pulled over to hit her.
Later, as they drove down Holmen Drive, Madison slammed on the brakes, pulled into the Pizza Corral parking lot and began choking the woman. When she tried to break free, Madison locked the doors and began to drive.
The woman unlocked the door and lunged out of the vehicle, falling to the ground. Madison proceeded to run over her foot. Then he stopped the vehicle and walked away from the scene.
The woman, after initially declining medical treatment, was sent to a local hospital as police searched for Madison.
He had two local warrants for his arrest and two misdemeanor bonds, one of which forbade him from driving until his license was reinstated.
