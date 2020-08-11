La Crosse man charged with strangling woman twice

A La Crosse man was in court Tuesday on seven criminal charges after what prosecutors called an escalating pattern of violence.
Connor L.S. Purdy, 25, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender and with a domestic abuse enhancer.
Purdy grabbed a woman by the throat twice in two days on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, according to the criminal complaint, leaving her with trouble swallowing food. The woman told police Purdy let go when she scratched him, then punched her on the top of the head, according to the complaint.
She ran and Purdy acted like nothing had happened, according to the complaint. The woman told police she was afraid for her life during the incident and Purdy interfered with her going to see a doctor to get her throat examined.
Purdy denied the allegations to police.
Prosecutor Emily Ruud asked for a cash bond Tuesday, noting that the latest case marks the sixth open case against the same victim.
“We’re seeing the violence escalate at this point,” said Ruud.
Purdy has also been charged with battery and disorderly conduct in cases filed earlier this year.
Judge Scott Horne ordered a $5,000 cash bond with conditions that Purdy not contact the victim and comply with GPS monitoring. Purdy is scheduled to be back in court 11 a.m. Aug. 19 for a preliminary hearing.
Jesus Sanchez
Benjamin Skinner
Sean Strabley
Sean J. Strabley, 33, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 6 with stalking. Strabley monitored the whereabouts of a woman and her boyfriend, harassing them on social media through fake profiles, according to the complaint.
Joshua Wittenberg
Semaj K. Hunter
Semaj K. Hunter, 24, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 5 with attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping. Hunter fled police at 8:45 a.m. July 16 when an officer attempted to stop him for speeding on West Avenue in La Crosse, according to the complaint. Hunter abandoned his vehicle and was arrested on foot a short time later.
Kortney L. Hickman
Kortney L. Hickman, 35, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 4 with discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Hickman violated terms of her bond June 14 when she spit at a paramedic, then kicked him in the chin, and fought against a police officer attempting to help the paramedic, according to the criminal complaint.
Dai-Viyon A. Bell Jr.
Dai-Viyon A. Bell Jr., 20, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 4 with false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Bell got into an argument July 17 with a woman in which he hit her several times and broke her cell phone, according to the complaint. During another incident July 5 or 6, he strangled her, according to the complaint.
Jason Basterfield
Jason L. Basterfield, 33, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 4 with possession of methamphetamine. Basterfield admitted to having meth March 16 during an altercation at the Salvation Army in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Aprina Rodriguez
Aprina C. Rodriguez, 27, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 3 with fleeing an officer. Rodriguez fled police at an estimated 60 mph in a residential neighborhood June 24, rather than comply with a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Ray Welcome
Derrick Menara
Erik Rasmussen
Erik A. Rasmussen, 54, was charged Aug. 3 with second-degree child sexual assault. Rasmussen touched a child inappropriately on three occasions this spring, according to the criminal complaint.
John Langteau
