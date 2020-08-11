La Crosse man charged with strangling woman twice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was in court Tuesday on seven criminal charges after what prosecutors called an escalating pattern of violence.

Connor L.S. Purdy, 25, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender and with a domestic abuse enhancer.

Purdy grabbed a woman by the throat twice in two days on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, according to the criminal complaint, leaving her with trouble swallowing food. The woman told police Purdy let go when she scratched him, then punched her on the top of the head, according to the complaint.

She ran and Purdy acted like nothing had happened, according to the complaint. The woman told police she was afraid for her life during the incident and Purdy interfered with her going to see a doctor to get her throat examined.

Purdy denied the allegations to police.

Prosecutor Emily Ruud asked for a cash bond Tuesday, noting that the latest case marks the sixth open case against the same victim.

“We’re seeing the violence escalate at this point,” said Ruud.