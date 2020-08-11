You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse man charged with strangling woman twice
A La Crosse man was in court Tuesday on seven criminal charges after what prosecutors called an escalating pattern of violence.

Connor Purdy

Purdy

Connor L.S. Purdy, 25, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender and with a domestic abuse enhancer.

Purdy grabbed a woman by the throat twice in two days on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, according to the criminal complaint, leaving her with trouble swallowing food. The woman told police Purdy let go when she scratched him, then punched her on the top of the head, according to the complaint.

She ran and Purdy acted like nothing had happened, according to the complaint. The woman told police she was afraid for her life during the incident and Purdy interfered with her going to see a doctor to get her throat examined.

Purdy denied the allegations to police.

Prosecutor Emily Ruud asked for a cash bond Tuesday, noting that the latest case marks the sixth open case against the same victim.

“We’re seeing the violence escalate at this point,” said Ruud.

Purdy has also been charged with battery and disorderly conduct in cases filed earlier this year.

Judge Scott Horne ordered a $5,000 cash bond with conditions that Purdy not contact the victim and comply with GPS monitoring. Purdy is scheduled to be back in court 11 a.m. Aug. 19 for a preliminary hearing.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

