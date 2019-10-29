{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man is accused of strangling and battering a customer at a downtown bar.

Anthony J. Douglass, 23, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Tuesday with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Combined, the charges carry seven years of potential prison time.

According to the criminal complaint:

Douglass was drinking at Brothers Bar in the early morning hours of Sept. 27 when a woman told him that another man, who was two chairs down the bar, had sexually assaulted her.

Witnesses said Douglass walked over to the man and put him in a chokehold. Both men fell to the floor.

The victim told police that he was kicked in the head by a second person, although witnesses said it was Douglass who kicked him. He also reported being unable to breathe and had bruises above his left eye.

Douglass told police that he choked the man but could not remember many other details, since he had been drinking.

