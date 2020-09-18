La Crosse man charged with strangulation during brawl

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 36-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday for his role in a Sept. 17 brawl in Onalaska. Michael C. Schleifer was charged with felony strangulation/suffocation and misdemeanor battery.

According to the criminal complaint, a man told Onalaska police he had come to Onalaska to sell a pair of mufflers when a truck pulled up behind him and three people, one of whom was later identified as Schleifer, exited the vehicle. The man said he grabbed one of the mufflers and waved it in self-defense to try to get the three to back off.

The man said Schelifer rushed him and grabbed him by the neck. He said the two fell to the ground during the altercation before Schleifer left the scene. The complaint says the man appeared to be in considerable pain and had scratches on his arm, a red mark on his neck and an abrasion on his abdomen.

Schleifer was released on a $1,500 signature bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.