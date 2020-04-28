La Crosse man charged with strangulation, previously served time for assault and killing a cat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A La Crosse man with a history of assault and animal abuse was charged Tuesday with punching and strangling his girlfriend.

Phillip D. Atkinson, 32, appeared via Zoom in La Crosse County Circuit Court on charges of strangulation and suffocation, stalking, felony intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all stemming from an April 23 incident.

On April 24, the victim informed the La Crosse Police Department that Atkinson had "punched her twice in the face, strangled her to the point where she could not breathe, and threatened to kill her and her kids several times," according to the criminal complaint. Officers observed she had redness and swelling on her forehead, cheeks and neck, and abrasions on her wrist.

The victim stated she was at the residence of Atkinson and his mother and the two had a confrontation. After an hour of arguing, Atkinson punched the victim and asked, "You want to die?" according to the complaint. Atkinson then approached the victim, who was sitting on a bed, and placed her in a chokehold.