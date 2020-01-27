La Crosse man charged with strangulation

A La Crosse man is facing domestic abuse charges after a woman was found outside about 10:35 p.m. Friday without shoes or a shirt and with bruises on her neck in a case Judge Gloria Doyle described as “shocking.”

David B. Pedrazoli, 37, was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with strangulation and suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct, all with a domestic abuse enhancer. He was also charged with obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a Good Samaritan found the woman walking down West Avenue and offered her a shirt, then called police. Police say the woman had marks on her chin, nose, forehead, check and neck, but initially declined to explain her injuries, saying she didn’t want to get anyone in trouble.

The woman said she and Pedrazoli had been drinking and Pedrazoli became upset after reading her text messages, according to the complaint. Pedrazoli used one hand to push her head into the wall, then choked her. The woman bit Pedrazoli to make him let go, then she ran without stopping to grab shoes or warm clothes, according to the complaint.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}