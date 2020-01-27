La Crosse man charged with strangulation

A La Crosse man is facing domestic abuse charges after a woman was found outside about 10:35 p.m. Friday without shoes or a shirt and with bruises on her neck in a case Judge Gloria Doyle described as “shocking.”
David B. Pedrazoli, 37, was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with strangulation and suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct, all with a domestic abuse enhancer. He was also charged with obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, a Good Samaritan found the woman walking down West Avenue and offered her a shirt, then called police. Police say the woman had marks on her chin, nose, forehead, check and neck, but initially declined to explain her injuries, saying she didn’t want to get anyone in trouble.
The woman said she and Pedrazoli had been drinking and Pedrazoli became upset after reading her text messages, according to the complaint. Pedrazoli used one hand to push her head into the wall, then choked her. The woman bit Pedrazoli to make him let go, then she ran without stopping to grab shoes or warm clothes, according to the complaint.
The woman was in court Monday to request Judge Gloria Doyle lift a no-contact order between her and Pedrazoli. Doyle described the allegations as shocking and said, “At this point, I think he’s a danger to you.
“Something is happening in that home that I don’t think you should be exposed to, and therefore I am declining your request to lift the no-contact,” Doyle said.
Doyle ordered a $2,500 signature bond and required Pedrazoli to comply with Justice Support Services testing for alcohol and comply with GPS monitoring that forbids him from being near the woman’s residence.
Pedrazoli was out on bond for a July 2019 charge of domestic-abuse-related disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to dwelling.
