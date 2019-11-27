La Crosse man charged with 5th OWI

A La Crosse man was charged Wednesday with fifth-offense drunken driving after he was found passed out in his car Tuesday.
Charles R. Hotchkiss, 47, tried to buy alcohol at about 10:47 a.m. Tuesday at a Kwik Trip but was turned down after the employee said he was clearly intoxicated, according to the complaint. The employee reported that Hotchkiss got into a vehicle and drove away, and was able to give police his license plate number.
A town of Campbell officer located the vehicle backed in to a parking lot shortly afterward. According to the complaint, Hotchkiss was asleep in the driver’s seat and the car was running. When he was awakened by police, he denied going to Kwik Trip and claimed he was just in the car to smoke a cigarette, according to police.
He said he’d been drinking a lot of vodka that day, and responded, “Yeah, whatever,” when informed that Kwik Trip employees had seen him at the store, according to the complaint.
Hotchkiss failed several field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.275%.
Hotchkiss was charged with fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, fifth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and felony bail jumping in La Crosse County Circuit Court. He was previously convicted of drunken driving in 1994, twice in 1995 and in 2013.
He was released on a signature bond by Judge Ramona Gonzalez and prohibited from consuming alcohol.
Bret Richert
Michelle Winn
Richard Sweeney II
Richard L. Sweeney II, 54, Onalaska, was charged Nov. 26 with felony bail jumping. Sweeney violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol Nov. 15, according to the complaint.
Brandon Hoffman
Joshua Tischer
Marci Johnson
Dominique D. Gordon
Lazaro Lemagnes
Bruce Collins
Alexis Powell
Cydney Jelen
Cydney R. Jelen, 26, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 21 with uttering a forgery, theft of movable property and fraudulent use of a credit card. Jelen took $500 from a woman in the spring, used a man’s debit card to spend $2,000 on Amazon over the summer and forged two checks in September, according to the complaint.
Tyler Peterson
Rory Deer Jr
Kanong Vang
Jamie Kirby
Jamie L. Kirby, 28, West Salem, was charged Nov. 19 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of cocaine. Kirby had heroin and cocaine Nov. 1 when she was the passenger in a car pulled over for an illegal tint, according to the complaint.
Jeremy Breidel
Peng Lor
Shakur Clayton
William Kraus
John Irvin
Luis A. Jimenez
Luis A. Jimenez, 32, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with felony bail jumping. Jimenez violated terms of a previous bond Nov. 8 by consuming alcohol, according to the complaint.
Neal Jensen Jr
Patrick G. Berger
Patrick G. Berger, 29, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood, felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft. Berger was pulled over Nov. 12 in downtown La Crosse for driving erratically and failed several field sobriety tests, according to the complaint. A search of his vehicle revealed heroin and a glass pipe. Berger also stole a car battery Oct. 29 from Walmart, according to the complaint.
Caleb Crocker
Katie McCune
Katie R. McCune, 41, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 14 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeat offender. McCune had methamphetamine in her purse Nov. 5 when she was arrested and cited for retail theft, according to the complaint.
Nicholas Balint
Dale Peterson Jr.
Dale B. Peterson Jr., 69, Bangor, was charged Nov. 14 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Peterson was pulled over Nov. 7 for deviating in his lane and admitted to drinking, according to the complaint.
Lavon Liggins
Samantha Sordahl
Tyler Peterson
Tavier Holling
Robert Stach
Eric Mathison
Laura M. Raymond
Trevor Mitchell
Nemo Yang
Nemo Yang, 22, Holmen, was charged Nov. 6 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A backpack with 0.09 grams of meth and several meth pipes were found under Yang’s seat during an Oct. 30 traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Stevon Thompson
Terry Muns
Leonard Larson
Angelica Pitzer
Anjelica L. Pitzer, 32, Wauzeka, Wis., was charged Nov. 5 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitzer had a straw with meth inside and hundreds of syringes when she was arrested Nov. 4 for taking $157.35-worth of items from the La Crosse Walmart, according to the criminal complaint.
Jacob Stanles
William Johnson-Wright
