La Crosse man charged with theft, burglary

A 53-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being accused of burglary and stealing a bicycle.

Yousef G. Gilali faces felony charges of burglary to a dwelling and bail jumping (two counts) and misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and theft.

According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, police identified Gilali as a suspect in a stolen bicycle case, and police found him Dec. 27 walking near the intersection of King and Second streets in La Crosse. Police approached Gilali and told him he faced outstanding criminal charges. Gilali reportedly denied he was facing any charges before running away from the officer.

The complaint says police caught up with Gilali but that he broke free and ran away two more times before police could subdue him. A search of Gilali's belongings reportedly found $1,000 worth of computer components that were stolen from a local business. The complaint says security footage shows Gilali broke into the business Dec. 23 and stayed overnight before leaving the following day.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Megan Gomez requested that Gilali be held on a $10,000 cash bond. She said Gilali has six open cases and that he's missed six court appearances in the last 18 months.

Public defender Vincent Rust asked for a signature bond. He said Gilali is indigent and has yet to be charged with a violent crime.

Judge Gloria Doyle set cash bail at $5,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Jan. 6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.