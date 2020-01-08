La Crosse man charged with third-offense drunken driving, threatening police officer

A La Crosse man has three pending third-offense drunken driving cases and was charged Wednesday with threatening a law enforcement officer.

Aaron M. Brown, 36, was also charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, third-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

According to court records, La Crosse police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Wood Street at just before 1 a.m. Dec. 21 to investigate a noise complaint. They found Brown standing outside a truck parked in front of the complainant’s house blasting loud music while arguing with another man, who told police Brown threatened him.

According to the complaint, when police arrived, Brown attempted to walk away but he was stopped. Brown refused to cooperate and police received a warrant to take a sample of his blood, according to the complaint, and went on to threaten the arresting officer.

Witnesses say they heard a vehicle park outside playing loud music and looked outside to see Brown in the vehicle with exhaust coming out of the pipe.

Brown denied driving in court Wednesday.