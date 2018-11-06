A La Crosse man was charged with two counts of felony domestic abuse Tuesday after a Oct. 31 incident.
Jarred Osley, 24, entered the La Crosse County home he shares with the victim at 1 a.m. Oct. 31 and punched a hole in a television the victim purchased the day before, according to the complaint, berated the victim and removed the battery from her phone when she attempted to call 911. After Osley blocked the door, the victim grabbed a knife to convince him to let her leave. Taking the knife, Osley threatened to kill himself. Osley continued to curse at the victim and smashed her engagement ring with a hammer, according to the complaint, and Osley used the victim's hand to punch himself in the face. When the victim attempted to call a friend for help, Osley said "he would kill (the friend) and then kill himself," according to the complaint. The victim was left with a swollen knuckle, scratches and bruises on her arms and a bloody lip, and said her level of fear at the time of the incident was "at least a 10," according to the complaint. Osley told police he was preventing the victim from leaving so they could talk through their problems. Osley told the police he suffers from anxiety and was off his medication. The prosecution requested a signature bond and no contact with the victim. The victim submitted a letter and spoke to Judge Todd Bjerke in court Tuesday, asking that the no-contact order be lifted. Bjerke denied the victim's request and advised her to "learn about domestic violence to protect yourself and your child." A signature bond in the amount of $15,000 was set.
Danielle A. McGinnis, 27, no permanent address, and Jack D. Scheske, 37, no permanent address, were charged Nov. 1 as co-defendants with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia as parties to a crime. The pair left a black duffel bag inside a washing machine at a North Side landromat, which contained a silver pipe with marijuana residue and bags containing heroin, according to the complaint. Scheske was also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.
