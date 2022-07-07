 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse man charged with two counts of sexual assault

Ronald Burkhardt

A 20-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman May 22 in the Town of Campbell.

Ronald E. Burkhardt faces one felony count of third-degree sexual assault and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Burkhardt assaulted her after she, Burkhardt and another male consumed alcohol and marijuana at a private residence. She told police she became ill and went to bed. She said Burkhardt joined her on the bed, touched her breasts and sexually penetrated her. She recalled telling Burkhardt "no" and that her boyfriend was going to be mad.

The woman told police Burkhardt molested her after she went to the bathroom to throw up. She said she went back to bed and woke up more than four hours later with Burkhardt lying shirtless next to her. She then went to the emergency room at Gundersen Health and completed a SANE exam.

Police interviewed Burkhardt May 27. He said he remained at the residence because he was concerned the woman may have suffered alcohol poisoning. He admitted sexual penetration occurred but said it was the woman who initiated the sexual activity.

Burkhardt is free on a signature bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for July 15 before Judge Scott Horne.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

