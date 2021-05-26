La Crosse man charged with violent assault at hotel

A 20-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being accused of a violent assault at a hotel.

Leonard R. Avery faces felony charges of third-degree sexual assault, strangulation/suffocation, substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm, false imprisonment and intimidating a victim and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, possession of cocaine and possession of LSD.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called May 24 to the Days Inn on Sky Harbour Drive in the town of Campbell, where a woman covered in blood said she was attacked by Avery. Police accompanied the woman to her hotel room, where police noted blood smeared on the bathroom floor, a blood- and urine-stained bed sheet, a shattered lampshade and a hole in the drywall.

The woman said she and Avery traveled to La Crosse together from Milwaukee but that she booked a hotel room by herself while Avery stayed with a relative. She said Avery obtained a key to her room shortly before 11 p.m. and entered the room, where he grabbed her ankles and pulled her from the bed.

The woman told police about a beating that included being choked multiple times. She also said Avery filled the bathtub and told her he was going to drown her. She said the attack ended when Avery fled after filling the tub.