A 67-year-old La Crosse man was cited for illegally discharging a firearm within the city limits after the handgun he was cleaning went off, and the bullet went through his apartment wall and into his neighbor’s bedroom, according to a police report.
Steven Jacobs told police that he thought the Walther PPX 9-mm pistol he was cleaning Wednesday was not loaded, but it discharged, sending a bullet through the drywall. The hole bothered him, so he attempted to cover it with a Band-Aid.
Afraid to call police at the time, he knocked on the neighbor’s door to see whether any damage had been done in that apartment, but nobody answered, he told police Friday.
The neighbor saw the hole in her bedroom wall that evening, and a friend found the bullet, which apparently had skidded on the ceiling before dropping to the floor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Cleaning a loaded gun??????????? WOW!!!!!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.