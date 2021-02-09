 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse man convicted in 10-year-old sexual assault case
0 comments
top story

La Crosse man convicted in 10-year-old sexual assault case

{{featured_button_text}}

A 37-year-old La Crosse man has been convicted in a sexual assault case from Jackson County dating back more than a decade.

Hank W. Elmore entered a guilty plea Feb. 4 to felony third-degree sexual assault in a case that was delayed eight years by a backlogged sexual assault kit, according to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

A press release from Kaul’s office says the victim was examined shortly after the assault, but the sexual assault kit wasn’t tested until eight years later.

“After more than 10 long years, there has finally been a conviction in this case,” Kaul said. “Through the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative and other critical work, the Wisconsin Department of Justice is continuing to make it a priority to hold offenders accountable, support survivors, and strengthen Wisconsin’s response to sexual assault.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, the assault occurred July 14, 2010, in the village of Merrillan. The victim met with Jackson County investigators two days later, and a Sexual Assault Nurse Examination was conducted at Black River Falls Memorial Hospital the same day. The victim reported pain and bruising from the assault.

The state crime lab conducted a DNA analysis of the SANE kit Sept. 25, 2018, and a swab was collected from Elmore May 5, 2020. The state Department of Justice filed the criminal complaint June 19, 2020.

Judge Mark L. Goodman placed the defendant on four years probation. If Elmore’s probation is revoked, he faces five years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

Elmore was convicted of misdemeanor fourth-degree sexual assault in La Crosse County in 2003 and 2014.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prevent home break-ins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News