La Crosse man convicted in 10-year-old sexual assault case

A 37-year-old La Crosse man has been convicted in a sexual assault case from Jackson County dating back more than a decade.

Hank W. Elmore entered a guilty plea Feb. 4 to felony third-degree sexual assault in a case that was delayed eight years by a backlogged sexual assault kit, according to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

A press release from Kaul’s office says the victim was examined shortly after the assault, but the sexual assault kit wasn’t tested until eight years later.

“After more than 10 long years, there has finally been a conviction in this case,” Kaul said. “Through the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative and other critical work, the Wisconsin Department of Justice is continuing to make it a priority to hold offenders accountable, support survivors, and strengthen Wisconsin’s response to sexual assault.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, the assault occurred July 14, 2010, in the village of Merrillan. The victim met with Jackson County investigators two days later, and a Sexual Assault Nurse Examination was conducted at Black River Falls Memorial Hospital the same day. The victim reported pain and bruising from the assault.