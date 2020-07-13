La Crosse man denies burning, abusing roommate

Linehan requested a signature bond Monday and asked the court to drop the no-contact order with the victim, arguing that Graham has a minor criminal history and was not a risk to not appear in court.

Deputy District Attorney Jessica Skemp argued that Graham has three open cases and the charges include five separate incidents that are all violations of bond.

“Given the severity of the conduct alleged, as well as, I think, the risk to the victim, we believe a cash bond is necessary to secure appearance, as well as to ensure his compliance with bond,” Skemp said.

Skemp noted that investigators say Graham called the victim from jail and asked her to drop the charges, which could lead to possible additional charges.

Skemp objected to lifting the no-contact order, adding that there is not a romantic relationship between Graham and the victim, and the two have no children in common.

“The victim did have a safe place to go,” she said. “I don’t think there is any need for them to have contact … He has demonstrated that he is willing to intimidate her, either through kindness or through threats.”

The victim asked Judge Elliott Levine Monday to release Graham, saying she was not afraid of him.