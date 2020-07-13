La Crosse man denies burning, abusing roommate

A La Crosse man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges stemming from several incidents, including one where he was accused of burning his roommate with a cigarette.
LC L. Graham, 38, denied allegations that he abused a woman several times during the first week of July and waived his right to a preliminary hearing through his attorney, Dan Linehan.
Graham was charged last week in La Crosse County Circuit Court with substantial battery intending bodily harm, intimidating a victim to dissuade reporting, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, negligent handling of burning material, false imprisonment, possession of a controlled substance, three counts of battery and four counts of felony bail jumping.
According to the complaint, the woman described a series of incidents from July 2-5 in which she was physically abused by Graham, according to the complaint.
She told police that sometime in the early afternoon Friday she was arguing with Graham when he stepped outside. He returned with a white plastic bottle of lighter fluid for their grill and began dousing her clothes, according to the complaint. He grabbed a rag and the lit the end of it with a lighter. When the woman screamed, he said, “Next time you try to leave, I will burn you,” according to the complaint.
The woman also told police Graham deliberately burned her with a cigarette in another incident and punched her several times.
Linehan requested a signature bond Monday and asked the court to drop the no-contact order with the victim, arguing that Graham has a minor criminal history and was not a risk to not appear in court.
Deputy District Attorney Jessica Skemp argued that Graham has three open cases and the charges include five separate incidents that are all violations of bond.
“Given the severity of the conduct alleged, as well as, I think, the risk to the victim, we believe a cash bond is necessary to secure appearance, as well as to ensure his compliance with bond,” Skemp said.
Skemp noted that investigators say Graham called the victim from jail and asked her to drop the charges, which could lead to possible additional charges.
Skemp objected to lifting the no-contact order, adding that there is not a romantic relationship between Graham and the victim, and the two have no children in common.
“The victim did have a safe place to go,” she said. “I don’t think there is any need for them to have contact … He has demonstrated that he is willing to intimidate her, either through kindness or through threats.”
The victim asked Judge Elliott Levine Monday to release Graham, saying she was not afraid of him.
“I feel like everything is trying to tell me what to do in this situation … I don’t want him to get into any more trouble,” the victim told the court.
Levine reduced Graham’s bond to $1,000 cash from $2,500 cash, but declined to lift the no-contact order. He also ordered Graham to comply with GPS monitoring and house arrest if he posts the cash bond and is released from the La Crosse County Jail.
Melanie Westurn
Michael Wilson
Kelly Knudtson
Kelly R. Knudtson, 31, West Salem, was charged July 9 with two counts of felony bail jumping. Knudtson violated terms of her bond June 30 when she had contact twice with her co-defendant in a previous case, according to the complaint.
Matthew Johnson
Pader Yang
Chad Kowalke
Joshua Vue
Joshua Vue, 34, La Crosse, was charged July 7 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Vue was found asleep in a vehicle in an alley behind the 2100 block of Market Street with a glass pipe and four gem bags with a total of 12.3 grams of meth inside, according to the complaint.
Katie McCune
Katie R. McCune, 42, was charged July 6 with felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine. Katie had meth June 16 when she was detained after being a passenger in a stolen vehicle, according to the complaint.
Jeffery Stellick
Jeffery D. Stellick, 35, was charged July 6 with operating a motor vehicle without consent and fraudulent use of a credit card. An EatStreet driver reported his vehicle stolen after he left the car running while making a delivery June 15. Stellick was found June 16 driving the vehicle and attempted to use the victim’s debit card at Foot Locker, according to the complaint.
John Ybarra
Kiara Kiesow
Eric M. Stevens
