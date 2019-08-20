{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities are investigating a Saturday boating accident that killed a La Crosse man.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Scott V. Halvorson, 41, died Monday because of injuries received in a head-on collision about 3 p.m. Saturday near where the East Channel and French Slough waterway intersect.

Keith Matush, 53, Dane, Wis., was traveling downstream into the East Channel in a 2006 Skeeter boat and collided with Halvorson’s Alumacraft boat, which was traveling upstream.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register
Scott Halvorson mug

Halvorson

At the time of the accident, Halvorson reported having minor injuries and refused medical attention; however, the sheriff’s office was notified Sunday he was hospitalized due to undiagnosed injuries received in the crash. He died the next day.

The sheriff’s office is assisting the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources with the investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 608-785-9629.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0
0
0
9
0

Tags

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.