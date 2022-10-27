La Crosse man eludes police three times

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old La Crosse man who successfully eluded police officers three times in eight days.

Larry A. Baldwin Jr. was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with three felony counts of fleeing an officer, two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, the first contact with Baldwin occurred Oct. 15. Shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to a report that Baldwin had driven away from a tavern without his lights on, and police attempted a traffic stop at the corner of 3rd Street and Cameron Avenue.

The complaint says Baldwin pulled over briefly and then accelerated southbound at a high rate of speed. The officer was unable to obtain a radar reading but estimated a speed of 80 mph based on the time it took for Baldwin to reach the intersection of 3rd and Jackson.

The second attempt to arrest Baldwin occurred Oct. 19 after police reportedly identified Baldwin operating a vehicle with no lights in an alley behind 7th Street South around 1:30 a.m. The complaint says Baldwin recognized police and put the vehicle in gear. After police ordered him to stop the vehicle, Baldwin allegedly squealed the car's tires and drove away on King Street at a high rate of speed. Police declined to pursue the vehicle due to safety concerns.

The third attempt occurred Oct. 23, after police responded to a report of people screaming and yelling outside Olde Style Inn around 8 a.m. Police officers in uniform approached Baldwin, identified him by name and asked to speak with him. Baldwin reportedly responded, "That's not even my name, bro."

Baldwin then suddenly began running eastbound on 4th Avenue South. An officer caught up with Baldwin after he tripped and fell. The officer attempted to decentralize Baldwin, but he broke free and continued running. A Taser deployment was unsuccessful, and Baldwin was able reach his vehicle and get inside. The officer attempted to pull Baldwin from the vehicle, but he was able to start the vehicle and drive southbound on 5th Avenue. Police estimate Baldwin reached a speed of 70-80 mph.

The complaint says police found Baldwin's damaged vehicle a short time later parked in the middle of Cass Street. Police believe Baldwin failed to negotiate a turn and struck a light pole.

Baldwin has an open misdemeanor disorderly conduct case that was filed July 7. A pre-trail conference in that case is set for Oct. 28.