La Crosse man exposing teen to sexual behavior

A 47-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of illegal sexual behavior in the presence of a teen-age girl.

Gregory T. Nott was charged Dec. 15 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of causing a child between the ages of 13 and 18 to view sexual activity, attempting to cause a child 13-18 to view sexual activity and exposing genitals to a child (two counts) and misdemeanor count of intimidating a victim, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, Nott texted a girl and offered to pay her $200 to watch him engage in sexual activity. The girl said Nott also exposed himself in the girl’s presence and exposed her to a lewd photo of himself. She said the episodes never included inappropriate touching.

The girl told police Nott was an “aggressive person” who has anger management issues and often breaks items inside the house.

Police obtained a search warrant for Nott’s residence and cell phone and placed him under arrest Dec. 13. While searching the residence, police reportedly found 1.6 grams of crack cocaine inside a safe and a glass smoking pipe with residue.

Judge Gloria Doyle ordered Nott held on a $1,000 cash bond and no contact with anyone under 18.

Nott was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting the bond Dec. 16. His next court date is a Jan. 19 calendar call.

