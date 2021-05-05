 Skip to main content
La Crosse man faces 11 criminal charges after two domestic incidents
A 37-year-old La Crosse man faces 11 criminal charges, including two felonies, after police responded to a pair of domestic incidents in the city.

Shane R. Gage faces felony charges of false imprisonment and intimidating a victim with threat of force and misdemeanor counts of battery, attempted battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (two counts), hit and run, bail jumping (two counts) and intimidating a victim to dissuade reporting.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called April 23 to an Avon Street apartment complex, where an officer encountered a woman who was visibly upset. She told police that an agitated Gage sprayed soda on her and threw laundry detergent on the floor before hitting her several times in the stomach.

The woman told police that Gage refused to let her leave the area and threatened to lash her with a phone cord. She said Gage made threats to post photos of her on the internet and tell her employer she was using drugs. He also threatened to harm himself if she called police.

Police took pictures of spilled soda, laundry detergent and damage to two doors, according to the complaint.

After the altercation, Gage allegedly struck the woman’s car while driving away and failed to report the collision.

The complaint also describes a March 31 incident at the same address. The woman told police that Gage struck her in the face multiple times and threatened to harm her and members of her family.

Gage is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold.

Shane Gage

Gage

 Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

