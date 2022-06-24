La Crosse man faces 20 charges covering five incidents

A 20-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 bond after a 20-count criminal complaint was filed Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

The most serious charges against Jaxeryus T. Lezine are felony counts of stalking/use of a dangerous weapon, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation, fleeing police and intimidation of a victim with use of a dangerous weapon. The offenses cover incidents that were reported May 30, June 17, June 18 and June 20 and another that occurred sometime in late March.

According to the complaint, a vehicle operated by Lezine was pulled over June 17 around 6 p.m. on Hwy. 53 in Onalaska for expired registration. After police detected the smell of marijuana and ordered a search of the vehicle, Lezine put the vehicle in drive and sped away. He reportedly exited onto Sand Lake Road, where he passed two vehicles on the gravel shoulder.

Lezine then turned westbound on Superior Street. When he reached the end of the dead-end street, he reportedly drove through a yard and nearly struck an elderly man doing yard work. Lezine's vehicle returned to the road on Streblow Street, at which point police called off the pursuit.

Two days later, police were called to Mayo Clinic, where a woman said Lezine hit her June 18 while holding a firearm. She said Lezine threatened to "tee her up" and fire bullets into her grandparents' house if she called police. She said Lezine also strangled her. The complaint says the woman had visible facial injuries.

On June 20, police located Lezine standing in a parking lot at the 1300 block of 4th Street South in La Crosse. He allegedly ran away when police attempted to arrest him but was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

The complaint also references two other incidents In the March incident, Lezine is accused of hitting a woman and causing a bloody lip. He also allegedly punched a cat, causing the animal to shake and not move for several minutes. He had earlier threatened to kill the cat.

On May 30, Lezine allegedly threw rocks at a window at an East Main Street residence in La Crosse.

Lezine's next court date is a June 28 preliminary hearing.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

