La Crosse man faces battery, drug charges

A 26-year-old La Crosse man faces assault and drug charges stemming from an April 1 altercation at Legends Bar in La Crosse.

Christopher A. Leinfelder was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a bouncer at Legends told police that Leinfelder struck him in the face after he asked Leinfelder to put out a cigarette he was smoking inside the tavern. The complaint says video footage confirms that Leinfelder struck the bouncer in the head, which triggered a brawl involving multiple people.

The bouncer reportedly sustained a half-inch deep facial laceration that would need stitches to close. He declined ambulance transport and told police he would drive himself to a hospital after figuring out his health insurance status.

After the fight ended, La Crosse police issued a "be on the lookout" alert for Leinfelder, and Onalaska police located a vehicle registered to Leinfelder a short time later. Police conducted a "high risk" traffic stop, and Leinfelder was placed under arrest without incident. The complaint says he declined to talk to police.

The complaint says police detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle reportedly found 133 grams of marijuana, a loaded Glock 43 X pistol and $10,674.91 in cash.

Leinfelder is free after posting a $7,500 cash bond. His next court date is a pre-trial conference set for May 6.

