A La Crosse man is facing eight charges after three incidents that culminated Saturday morning in a stranger reporting a woman crying for help in his apartment.

Elijah D. Rudie, 20, was charged Tuesday with second-degree sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of misdemeanor battery, felony intimidation of a victim and disorderly conduct, all with a domestic abuse enhancer, in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Police responded about 10 a.m. Saturday to an anonymous report of loud banging and a woman saying, “Stop, that hurts,” on the 900 block of Gould Street. According to the police report, officers were able to hear a woman yelling and screaming from Rudie’s apartment, but were unable to make out her words, and so knocked on the door.

Police interviewed Rudie and the woman separately. The woman told police she and Rudie had argued on Aug. 29 and the disagreement became violent. According to the complaint, Rudie put his hands around her neck and pushed her into the wall, making it hard for her to breath and talk.

The woman was sleeping on the couch Sept. 13 when Rudie woke her up and began an argument with her, according to the complaint. The victim told police Rudie sat on top of her, grabbed both of her arms and held them above her head, leaving her with a bruise on her right forearm. The woman tried to leave twice, but Rudie pushed her back down and refused to let her go and threatened to throw her phone in the dumpster, according to the complaint.

That incident eventually stopped and she was able to leave and return to the apartment about 1 a.m. Sept. 14. The woman told police she woke up several times that night to Rudie masturbating and asking for sex and she refused him numerous times.

Later that morning, Rudie began attempting to rape her, putting a blanket over her face so she wouldn’t be heard yelling, according to the complaint. The woman told him no several times and told him to stop while he held her down, hurting her wrists and ankles, and then penetrated her, according to the complaint.

She pressed the emergency button to call 911 on her phone; however, Rudie took the phone away and disconnected it before authorities could determine the location, according to the report.

Rudie remains jailed on a $5,000 cash bond imposed by Judge Gloria Doyle. He is scheduled to be back in court 11 a.m. Sept. 24 for a preliminary hearing.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

