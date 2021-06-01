La Crosse man faces charges after stealing from vehicles

Charges were filed against a La Crosse man after he was found with stolen items and cutting tools.

Tanner Olson, 27, was scheduled to appear in La Crosse County Circuit court Tuesday on counts of possession of burglarious tools, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor bail jumping-new crimes, all as a repeater. He did not call into court and a warrant was issued.

On April 2, officers were dispatched to a vehicle entry in progress on Redwood Street. When officers located Olson as a passenger in a vehicle, he admitted having entered four or five different cars.

Olson had stolen and was still in possession of a phone, motorcycle jacket and an iPad and had a cooler containing other stolen items. Olson told officers he was taking items in order to have money to purchase methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint.

Olson informed officers he had methamphetamine in the vehicle, and a syringe filled with the drug was found. In addition, a backpack of men’s clothing, a hacksaw and bolt cutter, and a full meal kit delivery box were found.

Olson has two felony charges from 2019, including possession of methamphetamine and burglary.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

