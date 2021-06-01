 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse man faces charges after stealing from vehicles
0 comments
top story

La Crosse man faces charges after stealing from vehicles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
police logo-image

Charges were filed against a La Crosse man after he was found with stolen items and cutting tools.

Tanner Olson, 27, was scheduled to appear in La Crosse County Circuit court Tuesday on counts of possession of burglarious tools, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor bail jumping-new crimes, all as a repeater. He did not call into court and a warrant was issued.

On April 2, officers were dispatched to a vehicle entry in progress on Redwood Street. When officers located Olson as a passenger in a vehicle, he admitted having entered four or five different cars.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Olson had stolen and was still in possession of a phone, motorcycle jacket and an iPad and had a cooler containing other stolen items. Olson told officers he was taking items in order to have money to purchase methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint.

Olson informed officers he had methamphetamine in the vehicle, and a syringe filled with the drug was found. In addition, a backpack of men’s clothing, a hacksaw and bolt cutter, and a full meal kit delivery box were found.

Olson has two felony charges from 2019, including possession of methamphetamine and burglary.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon weighing how to help Afghans who aided US

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News