La Crosse man faces child pornography charge

A 49-year-old La Crosse man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for allegedly uploading sexually graphic images of young children.

Daniel J. Christen faces a single felony count of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual, later identified as Christen, uploaded two files of suspected child sexual abuse material on a Snapchat platform.

Police obtained a search warrant Jan. 26 for Christen's 2516 Travis St. address and seized a laptop computer that allegedly contained additional files of young children being sexually assaulted by adult men.

The complaint says Christen declined to answer questions from law enforcement or share the password for his cell phone.

Judge Todd Bjerke released Christen on a $1,000 signature bond.

Christen faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted of the charge.

Daniel Christen

Christen

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

