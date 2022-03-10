La Crosse man faces domestic abuse, weapons charges

A 21-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bond after being charged with domestic abuse and a weapons offense.

Marcelle Davis Jr. was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment and felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of battery.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were called to a Gould Street address, where a woman described as "very frantic and afraid" was outside holding a firearm. The complaint says the woman had multiple bruises on her face and told police that she believed Davis was going to kill her.

After police convinced the woman to relinquish the firearm, she agreed to be interviewed. She said she was sleeping when Davis woke her up by punching her in the face. She said Davis was enraged by text messages she had sent to a previous boyfriend.

The woman said Davis struck her in the face numerous times with a closed fist, including a punch to the nose that caused profuse bleeding. She said Davis later forced her onto a bed, placed both hands around her throat and caused her to lose consciousness. She also said Davis, who has several handguns in the apartment, threatened her with a firearm and pointed the weapon directly at her face multiple times.

The woman was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.

Davis, who also has a probation hold, has a preliminary hearing set for March 17.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.