La Crosse man faces drug, weapons charges

A 39-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being charged Monday with drug and weapons offenses.

Nickolas S. Fitzpatrick was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, carrying a concealed knife and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were tipped off that Fitzpatrick, who had two felony warrants, was staying at Motel 6 on Rose Street. There was no answer when police knocked on Fitzpatrick's room door, but police located him a short time later in a second-floor hallway.

The complaint says an officer told Fitzpatrick he needed to talk with him. Fitzpatrick said he didn't want to speak to police and fled down a stairwell. He exited the building and ran a short distance through a parking lot before an officer caught him from behind. Fitzpatrick then reportedly told police he was "done" and allowed himself to be handcuffed without resistance.

A search of Fitzpatrick allegedly found 17.2 grams of methamphetamine, a .22-caliber pistol, a small pocket scale, two knives and $350 in cash.