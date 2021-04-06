 Skip to main content
La Crosse man faces drug, weapons charges
La Crosse man faces drug, weapons charges

Nickolas Fitzpatrick

Nickolas Fitzpatrick

 Steve Rundio

A 39-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being charged Monday with drug and weapons offenses.

Nickolas S. Fitzpatrick was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, carrying a concealed knife and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were tipped off that Fitzpatrick, who had two felony warrants, was staying at Motel 6 on Rose Street. There was no answer when police knocked on Fitzpatrick's room door, but police located him a short time later in a second-floor hallway.

The complaint says an officer told Fitzpatrick he needed to talk with him. Fitzpatrick said he didn't want to speak to police and fled down a stairwell. He exited the building and ran a short distance through a parking lot before an officer caught him from behind. Fitzpatrick then reportedly told police he was "done" and allowed himself to be handcuffed without resistance.

A search of Fitzpatrick allegedly found 17.2 grams of methamphetamine, a .22-caliber pistol, a small pocket scale, two knives and $350 in cash.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez set cash bail at $1,000 and said the court will revisit bond if a supervision plan for Fitzpatrick is put in place.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

