La Crosse man faces federal drug, weapons charges

A 49-year-old La Crosse man has been charged by a grand jury in federal court with multiple drug and weapons offenses after an April 3 arrest in the city.

Nikolas S. Fitzpatrick is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

If convicted, Fitzpatrick faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison on the methamphetamine charge. The charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a mandatory minimum of five years. Federal law requires the two sentences be served consecutively.

The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm has a maximum penalty of 10 years.

The charges against Fitzpatrick are the result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Anderson is handling the prosecution.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

