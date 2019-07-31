{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man arrested in connection with a shot fired outside a downtown bar was charged Wednesday with two felonies.

Robert J. Powell IV, 28, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession of a firearm by a felon and disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon, both as a repeater, after he was accused of shooting a gun in the air during the brawl about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Third Street in La Crosse.

According to the criminal complaint, a fight broke out just south of Who’s on Third in La Crosse. Powell can be seen on downtown surveillance video taking a gun out of his shorts and firing it in the air, causing the crowd of about 20 people nearby to scatter, and then leaving the area on foot.

Powell.jpg

Powell

Police say they identified Powell through the video, and he was taken into custody without incident Tuesday.

Judge Elliott Levine ordered a $2,500 cash bond and required Powell to comply with Justice Support Services monitoring and drug testing. As a condition of his bond, Powell is also prohibited from entering any bars or taverns and owning a firearm.

“You can’t possess any firearms, period,” Levine said.

Powell has previous convictions for felony possession and delivery of marijuana.

+69 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in July

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.