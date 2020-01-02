La Crosse man faces fifth domestic violence charge in six months

A La Crosse area man was charged Thursday with a felony after he was arrested for his fifth accusation of domestic violence since August.
Bryce N. Parker, 36, no permanent address, is accused of choking a woman on La Crosse’s North Side, stealing her phone, purse, keys and TV, and threatening her, according to the criminal complaint.
Parker was arrested on a Justice Support Services warrant about 11 a.m. Dec. 15 and had red marks on his neck. According to the complaint, Parker told police the woman caused them.
Police went to the woman’s home to investigate his claims. The woman told police she was afraid for her life and that Parker kept coming around her home, despite a bond condition forbidding him from having contact with her and with La Crosse County, except for court.
The victim told police Parker showed up at her house unannounced at 9 a.m. Dec. 15, accusing her of sleeping with another man. When the woman told Parker she was calling police, he choked her and took her phone, as well as her TV, purse and keys and left. She said she grabbed his shirt to try and stop him, but was unable to, according to the complaint.
Parker was charged with strangulation and suffocation, intimidating a victim using force, theft of movable property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.
The Thursday charge marks Parker’s eighth open case since August when he was charged with two counts each of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. He has also been charged with criminal trespassing.
The woman told police Parker had broken into her home previously and said, “He can kill me. I am scared for my life.”
Assistant district attorney Susan Donskey asked for a high cash bond Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
“His alleged conduct is very threatening and very scary,” Donskey said.
Donskey also pointed out that Parker failed to report to Justice Support Services as required the last time he was released from the jail.
Parker’s attorney, Cheryl Gill, said Parker’s failure to report was a misunderstanding.
“Mr. Parker completely denies all of the allegations,” Gill said.
Judge Todd Bjerke told Gill that Parker needs to comply with JSS requirements and follow his bond conditions.
“If he’s innocent, you’d think he would show up and take care of his responsibilities,” Bjerke said.
Bjerke ordered a $1,000 cash bond, and Parker remains in La Crosse County Jail.
Robert D. Wilson, 25, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Wilson was found doing meth in a vehicle at about noon Dec. 30 outside the Salvation Army, according to the complaint, and he handed over meth and two needles to a Salvation Army social worker.
Jordan M. Weiker, 30, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, attempted battery and disorderly conduct. Weiker became belligerent at about 2:17 a.m. Dec. 14 at an Onalaska restaurant and bar, according to the complaint, and swung a bag at a bartender, then poked and spit at a police officer.
Star Yang, 33, Holmen, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Yang had 0.06 grams of meth, a meth pipe and marijuana Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
