La Crosse man faces fifth domestic violence charge in six months

A La Crosse area man was charged Thursday with a felony after he was arrested for his fifth accusation of domestic violence since August.

Bryce N. Parker, 36, no permanent address, is accused of choking a woman on La Crosse’s North Side, stealing her phone, purse, keys and TV, and threatening her, according to the criminal complaint.

Parker was arrested on a Justice Support Services warrant about 11 a.m. Dec. 15 and had red marks on his neck. According to the complaint, Parker told police the woman caused them.

Police went to the woman’s home to investigate his claims. The woman told police she was afraid for her life and that Parker kept coming around her home, despite a bond condition forbidding him from having contact with her and with La Crosse County, except for court.

The victim told police Parker showed up at her house unannounced at 9 a.m. Dec. 15, accusing her of sleeping with another man. When the woman told Parker she was calling police, he choked her and took her phone, as well as her TV, purse and keys and left. She said she grabbed his shirt to try and stop him, but was unable to, according to the complaint.